公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 21:52 BJT

VW says U.S. vehicle sales down 18 pct in October

FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen's U.S. sales dropped 18 percent to 28,129 vehicles in October, the company said in a statement on Friday.
