German Transport Minister says VW manipulations also happened in Europe

BERLIN, Sept 24 German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt said on Thursday that emissions manipulations
by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in the
United States.
"We have been informed that also in Europe, vehicles with
1.6 and 2.0 liter diesel engines are affected by the
manipulations that are being talked about," Dobrindt told
reporters, adding it was unclear how many vehicles in Europe
were affected.
He also said random tests would be conducted on cars made by
manufacturers other than VW.
"It is clear that the Federal Office for Motor Traffic will
not exclusively concentrate on the VW models in question but
that it will also carry out random tests on vehicles made by
other carmakers," he said.
