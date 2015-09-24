版本:
中国
2015年 9月 24日

German Transport Minister says VW manipulations also happened in Europe

BERLIN, Sept 24 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Thursday that emissions manipulations by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in the United States.

"We have been informed that also in Europe, vehicles with 1.6 and 2.0 liter diesel engines are affected by the manipulations that are being talked about," Dobrindt told reporters, adding it was unclear how many vehicles in Europe were affected.

He also said random tests would be conducted on cars made by manufacturers other than VW.

"It is clear that the Federal Office for Motor Traffic will not exclusively concentrate on the VW models in question but that it will also carry out random tests on vehicles made by other carmakers," he said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

