VW to name people responsible for emissions scandal - sources

HAMBURG/BERLIN, Sept 24 Volkswagen
will start naming people responsible for manipulations of
emissions tests on Friday, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The carmaker's supervisory board will not only announce the
successor to Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn at a meeting on
Friday but also start revealing names of people bearing
responsibility for technical manipulations of emissions testing,
the sources said on Thursday.
CEO Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure
for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the
admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its
diesel cars pollute.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)