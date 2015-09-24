REFILE-UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to name Porsche boss as new CEO - source

(Refiles to add full name, Matthias Mueller in second para)
* Porsche CEO Mueller has majority board support - source
* Mueller held top posts at Audi, VW before running Porsche
* VW declines to comment
BERLIN, Sept 24 Volkswagen will name
the head of sports car maker Porsche as its group chief
executive on Friday to succeed Martin Winterkorn who quit over
the diesel emissions scandal, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Matthias Mueller, VW's former head product strategist who
joined the group's top management board in March, is favoured by
a majority on VW's 20-member supervisory board, which will
endorse him as new CEO at a meeting on Friday, the source said.
Winterkorn, an engineer by training who spent almost nine
years at the helm of Europe's largest automaker, resigned on
Wednesday, taking responsibility for the biggest business
scandal in VW's 78-year history.
Mueller, 62, who held various positions at VW's luxury
flagship Audi before taking charge of Porsche in 2010, was also
the favourite candidate for VW's top job by long-time chairman
Ferdinand Piech, who quit in April after a power struggle with
Winterkorn.
Labour representatives, occupying half of the 20 board
seats, would "only accept a personality with great technical and
entrepreneurial expertise as well as great social competence,"
VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to
employees published on Thursday.
VW declined to comment.
Mueller's appointment will be part of a raft of personnel
decisions and dismissals by the board including the firing of
R&D chiefs at Audi and Porsche, Ulrich Hackenberg and Wolfgang
Hatz, as well as VW's top U.S. executive Michael Horn, a source
told Reuters earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark
Potter)