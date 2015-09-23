TABLE-Volkswagen's top shareholders

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LONDON, Sept 23 Qatar Investment Authority, one of Volkswagen's top shareholders, has seen the value of its holding fall by 3.35 billion euros ($3.73 billion) since the auto maker was hit by an emissions scandal at the end of last week. Following is a table of the top five holders of Volkswagen's preference and ordinary shares, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showing losses as of 1417 GMT for preferred shares, and 1423 GMT for ordinary shares. Volkswagen preference shares Volume Fall in (mln) value (mln euros) Qatar 23.14 1190.5 Capital World 3.57 183.7 Northern Cross 3.56 183.2 Fidelity Worldwide 2.77 142.5 Vanguard 2.74 141.0 Volkswagen ordinary shares Porsche 149.7 6452.0 Lower Saxony 59.03 2544.2 Qatar 50.15 2161.5 Norges Bank 5.9 254.3 APG 0.76 32.8 ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Compiled by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.