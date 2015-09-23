版本:
TABLE-Volkswagen's top shareholders

LONDON, Sept 23 Qatar Investment Authority, one
of Volkswagen's  top shareholders, has seen
the value of its holding fall by 3.35 billion euros ($3.73
billion) since the auto maker was hit by an emissions scandal at
the end of last week.
     Following is a table of the top five holders of
Volkswagen's preference and ordinary shares, according to
Thomson Reuters Eikon data, showing losses as of 1417 GMT for
preferred shares, and 1423 GMT for ordinary shares.
    
 Volkswagen preference shares          Volume        Fall in              
                                       (mln)         value (mln           
                                                     euros)               
 Qatar                                 23.14         1190.5                     
 Capital World                         3.57          183.7                      
 Northern Cross                        3.56          183.2                      
 Fidelity Worldwide                    2.77          142.5                      
 Vanguard                              2.74          141.0                      
                                                                                
 Volkswagen ordinary shares                                                     
 Porsche                               149.7         6452.0                     
 Lower Saxony                          59.03         2544.2                     
 Qatar                                 50.15         2161.5                     
 Norges Bank                           5.9           254.3                      
 APG                                   0.76          32.8                       
 ($1 = 0.8974 euros)

 (Compiled by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

