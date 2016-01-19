S.Korea says to file suit against VW's local chief in emissions case

Union Pacific CEO- "we are opposed to" major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
SEOUL Jan 19 South Korea's environment ministry said it plans to file a criminal complaint later on Tuesday against the head of the South Korean unit of Volkswagen AG and Audi AG over an emissions test cheating scandal.
The complaint against Johannes Thammer, managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea, says that a recall plan submitted by the German automakers failed to address key elements required under the country's environment law, the ministry said in a statement.
In November, South Korea, after conducting its own emissions test, fined the German automaker a record 14.1 billion won ($11.7 million) and ordered a recall of 125,522 vehicles.
Volkswagen submitted a recall plan on Jan. 6 at the request of the ministry. ($1 = 1,210.3 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)
* It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.