UPDATE 2-S.Korea issues arrest warrant for VW exec in emissions probe

* This is 'just the beginning', says prosecution source
* Allegations include falsifying documents
* Volkswagen losing share of Asia's No.2 diesel car market
(Adds details on probe, context, background)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, June 24 A South Korean court on Friday
issued the first warrant for the arrest of a Volkswagen AG
executive in connection with its cheating of vehicle
emissions tests, in another blow to the German automaker's
efforts to move on from the scandal.
The warrant is the first to be levelled against a Volkswagen
executive anywhere in the world after the firm in September
admitted to using software to falsify pollution tests on some
diesel cars, spurring legal action in the United States,
Germany, South Korea and elsewhere.
"This is just the beginning of the investigation," an
official at the prosecution office said, declining to be named
because the investigation was ongoing.
The Volkswagen Korea executive, identified by his last name
Yun, faced five accusations including fabrication of documents
and violation of the Air Quality Preservation Law, Seoul Central
District Court spokesman Shin Jae-hwan said.
"The court acknowledges the reason and the necessity of the
arrest," he told Reuters, declining to give further details or
name the executive.
A Volkswagen Korea spokeswoman declined to comment.
South Korea has taken a particularly hard line against the
automaker, filing a criminal complaint against two other
executives, fining it 14.1 billion won ($11.97 million) and
ordering it to recall 125,522 vehicles.
About 4,400 Korean consumers also have filed a class action
lawsuit against Volkswagen and sister marque Audi demanding
compensation over the false emissions claims.
Sources in the United States on Thursday said Volkswagen
would pay more than $10 billion to settle claims by nearly
500,000 owners and fund efforts to offset pollution.
The South Korean arrest warrant comes after German
prosecutors on Monday said they were investigating former
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and another executive over
whether they effectively manipulated markets by delaying the
release of information about the test cheating.
South Korean prosecutors would cooperate with their
counterparts in Germany and the United States, the official said
in Seoul.
The scandal has triggered a slide in Volkswagen's share of
Asia's No.2 diesel car market, where it competes with dominant
domestic players Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
.
Volkswagen said in April it would set aside 16.2 billion
euros ($18.2 billion) and slash its dividend to cover the costs
from the scandal.
($1 = 1,177.9000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry and Stephen
Coates)