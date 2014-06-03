VW to raise up to 2 bln eur to fund complete Scania takeover

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
FRANKFURT, June 3 Volkswagen aims to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion) by issuing new preference shares in an accelerated book building placement to institutional investors, it said on Tuesday.
The issue will help pay for VW's 6.7 billion euro takeover offer to shareholders of Swedish truckmaker Scania, VW said in a statement.
The new shares will carry dividend rights from Jan. 1, 2014, VW said, adding that a consortium consisting of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan would underwrite the issue and place it with German and foreign institutional investors. ($1 = 0.7349 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,