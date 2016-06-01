VW looks for more revenue from ride-hailing apps, mobility services

| BERLIN, June 1
BERLIN, June 1 Volkswagen is looking
at on-demand mobility services such as smartphone ride hailing
to earn a "notable share" of future revenues as the carmaker
pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal,
its top executive said.
Volkswagen, or VW, which posted 213 billion euros ($237.90
billion) of revenue last year, on Wednesday signed a cooperation
with ride-hailing company Gett after announcing a $300 million
investment in the firm last week.
Cooperation with Gett may lead to business models involving
car sharing, limousine rides and taxi services in the
fast-growing ride-hailing market which in Europe alone may yield
10 billion euros of sales by 2025 and could grow more than 30
percent annually, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.
"In future, our core product will not be just the car,"
Mueller said. "Our core product, our promise to customers, is
mobility."
Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new
business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding
up model development, with greater investments in electric cars,
new technologies and mobility services among the key elements,
company sources have said.
But VW's rivals are not standing idly by. Toyota Motor Corp
last week said it would invest in mobility company Uber
Technologies Inc while General Motors invested
$500 million in Lyft, Uber's main U.S. rival.
The growing number of deals reflects the desire by
automakers to avoid becoming bystanders if a significant number
of consumers around the world choose to forego vehicle ownership
and buy transportation by the mile or the minute.
"Through this partnership, we're getting access to 100
million VW customers," Gett founder and chief executive Shahar
Weiser said.
Volkswagen and Gett declined to disclose the financial terms
of their agreement.
Wolfsburg-based VW has long ignored alternative mobility
concepts unlike its German rivals Daimler and BMW
who have for years been running their own car-sharing
operations.
The advent of smartphones has fundamentally changed customer
expectations, with travellers seeking to connect to different
modes of transportation through apps.
CEO Mueller on Wednesday pledged that post-dieselgate VW
will open up to new investments and partnerships such as with
Gett.
"Volkswagen now is not the same as Volkswagen before I
became CEO" in September 2015, Mueller said, indicating the
group is willing to expand beyond manufacturing and selling cars
as a means to broaden its appeal with customers.
"The times when we thought that the world revolves around
Wolfsburg are history."
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Gregorio)