VW and workers agree need for bold steps to fix German plants

* Volkswagen and labour reps reaches understanding
* Talks on future of German plants to end by the autumn
* VW management and labour under pressure to make cuts
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 7 Volkswagen said its
executives and labour bosses will begin talks next week on the
future of the carmaker's German plants as they seek to recover
from a costly diesel emissions scandal.
Industrial relations at Volkswagen's core VW brand hit a low
in April when works council boss Bernd Osterloh accused VW
chief Herbert Diess of betraying workers and trying to use
"Dieselgate" as a pretext for job cuts.
But two weeks after Volkswagen and the IG Metall union
struck a pay deal for the firm's 120,000 workers in western
Germany, top managers and labour leaders on Tuesday signalled
further rapprochement at a critical time for Europe's biggest
automaker.
After a gathering of more than 20,000 workers at the main
Wolfsburg plant, Volkswagen's brand management and works council
issued a joint statement saying they had "reached a common
understanding about the starting situation and the challenges"
created by the emissions crisis.
Pressure has mounted to make cuts at Volkswagen's core
operations in Germany since the revelations almost nine months
ago that the company had fitted some of its models with "cheat"
devices which enabled them to pass emissions tests.
This has led to U.S. regulatory bodies seeking billions in
damages and fines from the German company.
"We must raise productivity and profitability and cut
costs," VW human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing said. "Then,
VW can and will remain a strong engine for employment."
"This (rebuilding of VW) requires a huge effort from the
company and its workforces," Osterloh said. "VW will only be
able to offer safe jobs over the long term if we now take bold
decisions."
Volkswagen plunged to a record loss last year after setting
aside 16.2 billion euros ($18.4 billion) to cover the costs of
the emissions scandal, but still faces potential U.S. Justice
Department fines and questions over who was responsible.
Next week it will present a new business plan aimed at
improving accountability and decentralising product planning and
sales operations, with greater investment in electric cars and
mobility services.
Bilateral talks on the future of VW's German factories,
which labour wants to set fixed targets and quotas for products,
output and investments, should be concluded by the autumn, VW
said.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)