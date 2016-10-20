UPDATE 2-VW labour talks falter, threatening cost-cutting plan

* Management targets 3.7 bln eur savings by 2021 -sources
By Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 Volkswagen's
efforts to reach a deal with labour leaders on cost
cuts and strategy are faltering on the finishing straight, with
both sides haggling hard over the details.
Herbert Diess, head of the German carmaker's core VW brand,
wants to cut annual costs at the troubled division by 3.7
billion euros ($4.1 billion) through 2021 in a so-called future
pact with workers, sources familiar with the negotiations told
Reuters on Thursday, before he met staff at VW's Wolfsburg base.
Europe's biggest automaker needs to come up with savings at
high-cost operations in Germany to help fund a shift to electric
cars and self-driving vehicles while facing billions of euros in
costs from its emissions scandal.
But its powerful works council, whose members occupy almost
half the seats on the group's supervisory board, have said they
will not back retrenchments without a commitment from management
to fixed targets and quotas for products, output and investment.
"A collapse of the future pact continues to be possible
because we are still lacking essential commitments from the
company," works council bosses said on Thursday in a letter to
German staff seen by Reuters.
Even if Diess can strike a deal, it may fall short of
investors' hopes.
His plan would help to lift the operating margin at the VW
brand, the group's largest by sales, to 4 percent by 2020 from
an expected 2 percent this year, the sources said.
But that's less than a previous 6 percent target and below
profitability benchmarks at rivals Renault, Peugeot
, Ford and General Motors.
Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, who has a "buy"
recommendation on the stock, said a 4 percent margin target by
the end of the decade was not good enough, adding VW had the
potential to slash spending on physical assets, R&D and other
items by about 22 billion euros over the coming five years.
Diess said management would need to shrink the VW brand's
workforce but there would be no forced redundancies at the
division which employs over 200,000 people worldwide, a third of
the group's total, including 114,000 in Germany.
Diess, who was instrumental in cutting costs at BMW
before joining VW last year, was booed and interrupted
several times when addressing the 20,000 workers at the staff
gathering that was closed to the media, one participant said.
One of his proposals at the meeting was to increase the
workweek for R&D engineers to 40 hours from 35, the participant
said, without elaborating. While labour bosses said they oppose
any steps that require changes to existing wage contracts, VW
believes such a move is possible without altering contracts, a
source at the company said.
About 3 billion euros of the proposed cutbacks would affect
operations in Germany, two sources said.
VW declined to comment. The works council did not return
calls seeking comment.
The new savings would follow a 5 billion euro efficiency
programme announced by the VW brand in 2014, of which about 2.5
billion has already been realised, the sources said.
VW and the works council are meant to conclude the future
pact in time for a supervisory board meeting on Nov. 18 which
will ratify spending targets across the group for coming years.
"At the moment we are still quite a bit away from an
agreement with the company," labour bosses said in their letter.
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)