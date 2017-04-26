VW's ride service partner Gett buys Juno for $250 mln -Capital

BERLIN, April 26 On-demand ride service company
Gett, a partner of Volkswagen, has agreed to buy
U.S. rival Juno for $250 million, German magazine Capital
reported, without citing the source of the information.
Volkswagen (VW) last year announced it would invest $300
million in Gett to underpin its new mobility services as
Europe's largest carmaker makes a strategic shift to overcome a
diesel emissions scandal.
The deal has support from VW and is aimed at improving
Gett's expansion prospects in the United States, Capital
magazine said.
Gett had no immediate comment and VW did not respond to
requests seeking comment.
VW said last June its cooperation with Gett may lead to
business models involving car sharing, limousine rides and taxi
services in the fast-growing ride-hailing market, which in
Europe alone may yield 10 billion euros ($10.87 billion) of
sales by 2025 and could grow more than 30 percent annually.
Carmakers have been investing in mobility companies
including Uber and Lyft, Uber's main U.S. rival,
responding to changing consumer trends as people increasingly
choose to forego vehicle ownership and buy transportation by the
mile or the minute.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
