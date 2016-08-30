UPDATE 2-VW reviews supplier strategy after dispute hits production

* CEO says single-source deals to be examined
* Supplier dispute halted production at six plants
* Prevent transferred financial claims to gearbox unit
-sources
(Adds detail, background, analyst)
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer
HAMBURG, Aug 30 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller has vowed to review the German car
giant's procurement strategy to avoid any repetition of the
crippling supplier dispute that hit production at six plants
this month.
Still reeling from a diesel emissions scandal, VW will
re-examine contracts that leave the group dependent on a single
supplier after the dangers were highlighted by its damaging
wrangle with Bosnian parts maker Prevent, Mueller said.
"We will of course look into questions such as
multi-sourcing, single-sourcing," he told reporters late on
Monday. "We will look at our procurement contracts and try to
optimise matters with all suppliers."
Carmakers generally seek to avoid over-dependence on any one
supplier and seek to duplicate critical relationships even at
slightly higher unit costs.
But Car Trim and ES Automobilguss, two suppliers within
privately held Prevent group, exposed a vulnerability when they
halted seat cover and gearbox parts deliveries, triggering
stoppages at VW assembly plants.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, carmakers have outsourced
more parts development and manufacturing to save cash and meet
technological demands for electric vehicles,
smartphone-compatible infotainment and autonomous driving.
CONSOLIDATION DANGER
That makes multiple sourcing harder to achieve. The Prevent
dispute also underlines the dangers of relying on a single group
for a range of components -- another inevitability in today's
consolidating supplier industry.
Recent tie-ups include ZF's $12.4 billion takeover of TRW,
Magna's $1.9 billion Getrag purchase and Continental's
acquisition of Veyance Technologies. Fiat Chrysler is
said to be exploring a sale of Magneti Marelli.
VW's relationship with Prevent soured after it commissioned
Car Trim to develop new seat covers for high-end models
including Porsches and then cancelled the 500 million euro ($558
million) deal in the aftermath of the diesel scandal, refusing
to cover the 58 million euros its supplier had already invested.
Parent company Prevent retaliated by moving some of Car
Trim's financial claims against VW to Automobilguss, sole
supplier of a key gearbox casing for VW's top-selling Golf
compact, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.
"One could discuss at length who's to blame for the fact
that this situation went belly up," VW's Mueller said, declining
further comment.
Disputes like this one, resolved by a settlement last week,
are unusual among suppliers to German automakers. Many, unlike
Prevent, subscribe to a VDA industry code that aims to resolve
conflicts without disruption.
VW insiders blame management changes at Prevent for the
escalation, Handelsblatt newspaper reported. Nijaz Hastor, the
family shareholder's patriarch, recently handed effective
control to his sons.
SOUGHT SAVINGS
The incident nevertheless highlights the German carmaker's
efforts to boost efficiency under Herbert Diess, hired to head
the underperforming VW brand weeks before the September
revelations that VW cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests.
In a June letter seen by Reuters, VW procurement chief
Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz warned suppliers that he would seek
new savings as the company faced "epochal change driven by new
technologies and customer requirements".
Parts makers' average operating margins have risen to 13.4
percent based on earnings before interest, tax and depreciation,
according to Citigroup. That compares with 9.6 percent for
carmakers globally, and the competition for profit could
intensify as sales growth slows in China, Europe and the United
States.
"Arguably, suppliers are getting the better end of industry
profits at present," London-based Citibank analyst Michael
Tyndall said in a recent note to investors.
Contract cancellations may become more widespread as
carmakers including BMW and Fiat Chrysler pare down vehicle
line-ups and shift investments to electrified transmissions,
Tyndall said.
"It may be there are more disputes to come," he added.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Writing by Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark
Potter and David Goodman)