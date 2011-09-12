UPDATE 7-Suzuki seeks divorce from Volkswagen over Fiat spat

* Suzuki offers to buy Volkswagen's 19.9 pct stake
* VW: no intention of selling Suzuki shares, wants to
continue cooperation
* VW says Suzuki's diesel engine deal with Fiat violates
partnership
* Suzuki shares close down 2.8 pct, Volkswagen falls 2.4 pct
* Suzuki plans to accelerate vehicle development on its own
(Adds comments from Suzuki, analyst)
By Tim Kelly and Mayumi Negishi
TOKYO, Sept 12 Suzuki Motor wants to
end its two-year-old alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) after
the German carmaker accused it of violating their partnership
pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy's Fiat
.
An exit by Suzuki would end an alliance forged in December
2009 that was billed as a partnership of equals to bolster VW's
presence in India for small cars and give Suzuki access to
hybrid and diesel technology it could not afford to develop on
its own.
But the partnership has so far been beset with problems and
failed to deliver any meaningful progress for either company.
Suzuki chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki offered to buy
Volkswagen's 19.9 percent stake in his company with cash on
hand, and in return, promised to offload its 1.5 percent stake
in Volkswagen back to its estranged German partner.
Volkswagen agreed to pay around 1.7 billion euros ($2.3
billion) for the stake as part of a strategic partnership with
the maker of the Jimmy and Grand Vitara. The stake is now worth
around $2.2 billion, while Suzuki's Volkswagen stake is worth
about $950 million.
"We don't have any projects in the works from the alliance,"
the Suzuki chairman said at a press briefing in Tokyo. "We will
try to ensure an harmonious parting," he added.
In a separate statement, Volkswagen said it had no intention
of selling the shares and asked that cooperation between the two
continue.
"A break-up with Suzuki would be bad for VW," auto industry
analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer said. "Despite its many brands,
VW so far has no real competence in the rapidly growing low-cost
car segment," he added.
PARTNER PROBLEMS
The global auto industry has a chequered history of equity
partnerships. Most have succumbed to pressure for companies to
free up cash, if not ended in acrimonious failure.
Suzuki said it plans to accelerate vehicle development on
its own.
"I don't think there is any immediate impact, but over the
long term, this could be a big problem because to develop very
good or efficient diesel or hybrid (electric vehicle) by itself
is going to cost the company (Suzuki) an enormous amount," said
Koji Endo, senior analyst at Advanced Research Japan in Tokyo.
"Suzuki might start looking at some other options, including
finding a new partner, but at this point, it seems the
candidates are very limited," Endo said.
Suzuki's divorce filing comes after Volkswagen said on
Sunday a deal by the Japanese company to source diesel engines
from Fiat hurt cooperation.
VW was annoyed that Suzuki stuck with long-time engine
partner Fiat late in June when picking it to supply its
Hungarian-built SX4 crossover with a 1.6-litre diesel engine.
Suzuki has been buying 2.0-litre diesel engines from Fiat
Powertrain Technologies since 2006 for the SX4, manufactured in
Esztergom together with the Fiat Sedici, which shares the same
underpinnings.
Ahead of its announcement, Suzuki shares closed down 2.8
percent, compared with a 2.3 percent dip in the benchmark Nikkei
225 index.
Volkswagen shares were down 2.4 percent at 0915 GMT.
STALLED PARTNERSHIP
After agreeing to cooperation in 2009, VW and Suzuki have no
joint projects and relations have headed south. Suzuki in July
insisted there was a "need to return to the starting point,
including the ownership ratio."
Suzuki objected to VW classifying it as an associate in its
annual report, saying it could "significantly influence
financial and operating policy decisions".
The deal with Volkswagen is not the first time the Japanese
carmaker has tied itself to one of the big global automakers.
In 1998, Suzuki entered into a strategic partnership with
General Motors , which took a 17.4 percent stake in the
Japanese firm.
That alliance began to unravel in 2006 when the U.S. car
company sold most of its stake as it scrambled for cash amid
ballooning losses.
Other unsuccessful combinations have included Germany's
Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Detroit-based Chrysler, which ended
during the financial crisis. DaimlerChrysler's partnership with
Mitsubishi Motors ended in 2005 after five years.
(Additional reporting by James Topham in TOKYO, Jan Schwartz
and Christiaan Hetzner in FRANKFURT; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott
and Lincoln Feast)