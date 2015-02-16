UPDATE 1-VW recognizes anti-UAW worker group ACE at Tennessee plant

(Adds comments from ACE, UAW, background)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 16 Volkswagen AG said
on Monday it had recognized a new group called the American
Council of Employees to represent workers at its auto assembly
plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in addition to the United Auto
Workers.
Each worker group will represent workers in an
unconventional manner set up by VW that allows more than one
group to meet with plant management.
The ACE is an alternative to and has campaigned against the
UAW union, which a year ago lost an election to be the sole
representative of workers at the plant.
The ACE proved to an outside auditor it had achieved support
from at least 15 percent of the plant's hourly and salaried
workers, VW said. The UAW two months ago proved support from at
least 45 percent of hourly workers at the plant and also
represents workers there.
The VW policy allows increasing levels of access to plant
management based on a group's support level. The UAW at 45
percent has more access to management than the ACE at 15
percent.
Sean Moss, president of the ACE, said an advantage of his
group is that it is locally based. The UAW is based in Detroit,
but it says that its union local in Chattanooga handles issues
at the plant there.
Moss said that the inclusion of salaried workers as well as
blue-collar hourly workers is closer to the VW works council
representation present at the company's plants worldwide.
"I'm not anti-union," Moss told Reuters on Monday. "I
understand that a properly run union can benefit people. We will
be that union."
Moss was among VW workers who fought the UAW in the run-up
to last February's election, which the UAW lost by 712-626 vote
of hourly workers. Last August, the anti-UAW workers said they
would form the ACE.
Moss on Saturday was elected president of the ACE, along
with five other officers.
In a statement, Mike Cantrell, president of UAW Local 42 at
the plant, said his group represents "in excess of 50 percent of
the blue-collar workforce" and that the UAW continues to work
toward establishing collective bargaining at the plant for
hourly workers.
Neither the ACE nor UAW has collective bargaining rights for
workers at the plant.
Moss said he hopes the ACE can convince anti-UAW workers who
are anti-union to join his group. But, he said, it is difficult
to convince anti-union workers to join any worker group.
