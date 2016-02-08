UPDATE 1-Volkswagen says is open to listing trucks business

* Volkswagen plans to create global trucks player
* VW says acquisitions, listing a possibility
* VW declines to comment on full separation possibility
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Volkswagen AG's
trucks business may pursue acquisitions or even a public
listing, the company said on Monday, only days after the parent
company was forced to delay publishing earnings in the wake of a
diesel emissions scandal.
"We're keeping all options open in regards to expanding
overseas, about a possible takeover as well as about a stock
market listing," a spokeswoman for Volkswagen trucks said on
Monday, declining to comment on whether a full or partial
separation from Volkswagen Group was a possibility.
Volkswagen hired former Daimler manager Andreas
Renschler in February 2014 to build a global trucks business by
integrating the heavy goods vehicle operations of its Scania
and MAN divisions, and combining these with
Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Since then the Wolfsburg, Germany-based car and trucks maker
has been caught cheating exhaust-pollution tests, forcing it to
postpone the publication of its full-year earnings and delay its
annual shareholders' meeting as it struggles to put an exact
price on the cost of cleaning up the scandal.
Last year, Manager Magazin, citing company sources, reported
that Volkswagen may restructure its trucks business so that it
could be spun off from the main group.
Bloomberg news was first to quote Volkswagen saying the car
and truck maker was open to a listing of its trucks business.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)