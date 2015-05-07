UAW wants new talks with Volkswagen to recognize union in Tennessee

DETROIT May 7 The United Auto Workers said on Thursday it wants to enter new talks with Volkswagen AG VOWG-p.DE about recognizing the union as collective bargaining agent for workers at the VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel said the union made a renewed pitch to the German auto group after a recent filing with U.S. labor officials showed it is supported by 55 percent of hourly workers at the plant.

The UAW wants to form a German-style works council that would include both blue-collar and white-collar workers. Casteel said Chattanooga is the only VW plant without such a works council.

In order to form the council, under U.S. labor law, the plant's hourly workers must be represented by a U.S. union with bargaining rights, in order that it not be perceived as a company union.

Casteel said the union has no plans to call for another election by plant workers. In February 2014, hourly workers rejected the UAW by a 712-626 count.

VW officials could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)