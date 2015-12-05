UPDATE 2-UAW wins historic victory in U.S. South with vote at VW plant

(Adds quote from UAW Chattanooga official on eventually
representing all plant workers)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Dec 4 The United Auto Workers union won
its first organizing vote at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant
in the U.S. South on Friday, in a groundbreaking victory after
decades of failed attempts.
About 71 percent of skilled trades workers who cast ballots
at Volkswagen AG's factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee
voted to join the UAW, according to the company and the union.
The skilled trades workers account for about 11 percent of
the 1,450 hourly employees at the plant.
If the UAW victory, as expected, survives an appeal by
Volkswagen to the National Labor Relations Board, the 164
skilled trades workers will be the first foreign-owned auto
assembly plant workers to gain collective bargaining rights in
the southern United States.
While the unit of skilled trades workers who maintain the
assembly machinery are a fraction of the hourly work force,
observers said the victory was significant and could serve as a
launching pad for the union's efforts to organize other
foreign-owned plants in the south.
"It gives the UAW a significant new tool in trying to
organize the foreign automakers in the south. Symbolically, it's
going to be huge," said Dennis Cuneo, a former automotive
executive who has dealt with the UAW in past organizing
campaigns.
Gary Casteel, UAW secretary-treasurer and head of the
union's organizing efforts, downplayed the significance of the
vote and its influence on the UAW's attempts to organize workers
at southern plants including those owned by Nissan Motor Co
and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.
"To the overall grand plan of the UAW it's probably not
monumental, but to those workers, it's a big deal," Casteel said
in an interview on Friday.
Casteel, and Chattanooga UAW Local 42 President Mike
Cantrell, in a separate interview on Thursday, said the election
was a result of the "frustration" of skilled trades workers not
having collective bargaining rights for wages and benefits.
"Every case has to be built on the circumstances" at each
plant, Casteel said. "We are not filing on Nissan or Mercedes
tomorrow, but if our evaluation proved that there was a unit
that was ready and strong enough to have an election, certainly
we would explore it."
The union narrowly lost a February 2014 ballot in which all
of the Chattanooga plant's hourly workers were eligible to vote.
During that vote, Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker, whose
hometown is Chattanooga, said, "I've had conversations today and
based on those am assured that should the workers vote against
the UAW, Volkswagen will announce in the coming weeks that it
will manufacture its new mid-size SUV here in Chattanooga."
The UAW's current president, Dennis Williams, and its
president in 2014, Bob King, said Corker's comment as well as
"interference" from anti-union groups, including one led by
small government advocate Grover Norquist, tainted the earlier
election.
VW has since announced plans to build the midsized SUV at
Chattanooga, and it plans to gradually add as many as 2,000
plant workers for production that will ramp up from its December
2016 start.
Casteel said the UAW maintains a narrow majority of support
among VW Chattanooga hourly workers, but did not pursue a vote
by all hourly workers now because of concern of "facing the same
outside pressure that we faced last time."
"We have said from the beginning of Local 42 that there are
multiple paths to reach collective bargaining. And we believe
these paths will give all of us a voice at Volkswagen in due
time," Cantrell said after Friday's vote.
Officials at VW have publicly declined to say whether its
relationship with the UAW has soured since 2014, when it was
clearly the most open to the union among foreign automakers in
the south. But it has appealed the decision by an NLRB regional
official to allow election in Chattanooga on grounds that all of
the plant's hourly workers should be included in any labor
representation vote.
VW also said the timing of the vote was bad, considering its
ongoing scandal over diesel emissions.
Casteel and Cantrell pointed out that the UAW filed for the
vote in August, more than a month before VW's emissions scandal
came to light in mid-September.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom
Brown)