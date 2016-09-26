Volkswagen faces bumpy road in challenge to "micro-union"

| Sept 26
Sept 26 Volkswagen has joined other large
companies and a chorus of business groups and Republican
lawmakers in challenging a union strategy of organizing splinter
groups of workers, but experts say recent court decisions
approving the tactic suggest it is here to stay.
The German automaker's U.S. subsidiary earlier this month
brought a case in a Washington, D.C.-based federal appeals court
seeking to overturn a vote by a group of skilled trade workers
at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant to join the United
Auto Workers (UAW).
The dispute is a high-profile test of whether unions, which
have struggled to reverse a long slide in private sector
membership, can seek new members by targeting smaller groups,
rather than organizing whole plants or companies as in the past.
Every appeals court to consider a case under a standard
backed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has sided
with unions, including five this year. Those cases have involved
fragrance and cosmetic department workers at a Macy's store and
FedEx drivers whose unions exclude the people who load their
trucks, among others.
Companies and business groups say that what they derisively
call "micro-unions" threaten to balkanize workplaces and pit
groups of workers against each other. They say the standard used
to approve the units tilts too far in favor of unions.
"This makes it almost inevitable that any union target will
eventually be organized," said David French, the vice president
of the National Retail Federation, which has warned that smaller
bargaining units could be particularly harmful to retailers.
With court losses piling up, the business lobby is backing a
stalled effort by Republicans in Congress to reinstate a
previous, more business-friendly standard for scrutinizing
proposed units of workers.
COMMUNITY OF INTEREST
The concept of organizing small bargaining groups within a
larger operation is not new, but got a lift from the NLRB in a
2011 case involving a unit of certified nursing assistants at an
Alabama nursing home.
Under the standard set by the agency in that case, employers
that want to block a "micro-union" must show workers excluded
from a unit share an "overwhelming community of interest" with
those who unionized, and so were unfairly left out. In some
cases, unions may have avoided including those workers because a
majority of workers oppose unionizing.
The UAW in 2014 lost a close vote to unionize more than
1,300 employees across Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant before
winning last year by focusing on 150 skilled trade workers.
Volkswagen spokesman Scott Neal Wilson said the company has
a "longstanding belief in the right of all of our employees to
decide the question of union representation as one group." The
company declined to further discuss its case.
In filings with the NLRB, the automaker argued that the
agency's standard for reviewing bargaining units was vague and
difficult to apply on a case-by-case basis. Volkswagen urged the
board to abandon or at least clarify the standard, saying it was
so broad it could "be manipulated to fit virtually any unit the
union seeks."
If the Volkswagen unit stands, it could provide a path to
organize Nissan and Mercedes workers in Mississippi and Alabama,
where the union has struggled for decades, UAW President Dennis
Williams said in an interview.
Local union chapters are best situated to decide what tactic
works at a particular plant, Williams said, but what has become
clear is that the law supports the UAW's ability to split up
workers.
"You can do that in skilled trades, you can do that in
production, you can do that in technical, you can do that in
engineering," he said.
Nearly a dozen labor lawyers, union officials and legal
experts told Reuters that Volkswagen is likely to lose its
closely-watched case in light of the recent appeals court
decisions. They also noted that the D.C. Circuit has a growing
reputation for deferring to federal agencies.
And the court, which will likely consider Volkswagen's
appeal next year, has indirectly backed the idea of small
bargaining units. In 2008, three years before the NLRB laid out
its new standard, the court approved a unit of stagehands for
the Blue Man Group that excluded some of their coworkers, using
strikingly similar language to that later adopted by the board.
"Volkswagen's chances are extremely slim," said Charlotte
Garden, a professor and labor law expert at Seattle University
School of Law.
POTENTIAL FOR CONFLICT
Meanwhile, business interests are trying to get Congress to
change the law. A number of trade groups are backing a bill by
Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate that would reinstate a
previous standard. The bill has stalled, as Republicans are
unlikely to be able to override a presidential veto, but could
win new momentum if the party makes significant gains in
November elections.
Just because courts have sided with the NLRB doesn't mean
"micro-unions" are a good idea, said Phillip Wilson, president
of the Labor Relations Institute, a right-to-work advocacy
group.
If an employer is planning layoffs, for example, a larger
unit with more members may not put up a fight if it can ensure
most of the pink slips go to workers in other, smaller units.
"It hurts the members and it also can be very disruptive to
the company," Wilson said.
Courts that have signed off on smaller bargaining units have
ruled federal law favors unions' proposed bargaining units as
long as they are appropriate. Ensuring workplace peace is not a
requirement of the law, said William Gould, a professor at
Stanford Law School who was the NLRB's chairman under President
Bill Clinton.
"To the extent that you balkanize the workforce, you have
the potential for more conflict," he said. "But that simply does
not determine whether a unit is appropriate."
The case is Volkswagen Group of America Inc v. National
Labor Relations Board, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.
Circuit, No. 16-1309.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York and Bernie
Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Joe White, Alexia Garamfalvi and
Nick Zieminski)