Volkswagen considers options for transmissions maker Renk - sources
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
2017年7月17日 / 上午10点39分 / 2 天内

Volkswagen considers options for transmissions maker Renk - sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering options for transmissions maker Renk as Europe's largest carmaker streamlines operations to help fund a strategic overhaul following its emissions scandal, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Citi on deciding on the future of the asset, which may result in a sale of the maker of transmissions and bearings which are used from ships to wind turbines, they said.

If a formal decision to sell the company is taken an auction could be kicked off as early as autumn and the firm could be valued at 600-800 million euros ($687-$916 million) in a potential deal, they added.

Volkswagen and Citi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz)

