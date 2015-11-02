U.S. expands investigation of Volkswagen for evading emissions tests

WASHINGTON Nov 2 U.S. environmental regulators on Monday told Volkswagen AG they are expanding an investigation of Volkswagen AG for cheating on emissions tests.

The Environmental Protection Agency told Volkswagen it is expanding the investigation to its Porsche, Audi and other cars from model years 2014 to 2016. Volkswagen admitted in September it had installed software, known as defeat devices, in 11 million cars that can evade emissions tests. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Patrick Rucker and Joel Schectman)