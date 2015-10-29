VW will stand by $900 mln investments in Chattanooga plant

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
BERLIN Oct 29 Volkswagen will stand by its plans to invest $900 million at its U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to build a new midsize sport-utility vehicle, it said on Thursday.
VW announced the plans last year together with steps to create an extra 2,000 jobs in the U.S. to boost business in the world's second largest auto market where its rigging of emissions tests became public last month.
Sources told Reuters this week that VW has shelved a planned overhaul of the management of its North American business and will not address its strategy there until it has reached legal agreements over the cheating of emissions tests. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)