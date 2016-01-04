U.S. files civil suit against Volkswagen for environment violations

WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. Justice Department on
Monday filed a civil suit against Volkswagen AG for
allegedly violating the Clean Air Act by installing illegal
devices to impair emission control systems in 600,000 vehicles.
The allegations in the lawsuit carry penalties that could
cost Volkswagen billions of dollars, a senior Justice Department
official said.
"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies
against Volkswagen to redress the violations of our nation's
clean air laws," said Assistant Attorney General John Cruden,
head of the departments environment and natural resources
division.
The lawsuit will be filed in the Eastern District of
Michigan and then transferred to Northern California, where
class-action lawsuits against Volkswagen are pending.
It does not preclude the Justice Department from pursuing
criminal charges against Volkswagen, said a senior Justice
Department official.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and David Shepardson; Editing by
Susan Heavey)