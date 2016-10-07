VW recalls 281,500 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles in U.S. due to fuel leaks

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
DETROIT Oct 7 Volkswagen AG is recalling about 281,500 Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles in the United States in three separate recalls, each due to fuel leaks but with different causes, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
No one has been injured as a result of these issues, a Volkswagen spokeswoman said on Friday. While the fuel leaks could increase the risk of fire, there have been no fires reported, she said.
Affected models are gasoline versions of the 2009-2012 model year Audi Q5 SUVs, and 2007-2012 Audi Q7 SUVs; gasoline versions of 2012-2013 Audi A6 and A7 sedans; as well as all engine types of 2015-2016 VW Golf, VW SportWagen, VW GTI, and Audi A3 sedans and Audi A3 Cabriolet.
Volkswagen did not immediately say whether the recalls will affect vehicles outside of the United States.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: