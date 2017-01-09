FBI arrests Volkswagen exec on fraud charges - NYT

Jan 9 The Federal Bureau of Investigation
arrested a Volkswagen AG executive on charges of
conspiracy to defraud the U.S., the New York Times reported on
Monday.
Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company's regulatory
compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to march 2015, was
arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the
newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2iTA73S
Schmidt is expected to be brought before the court on
Monday, NYT said.
A South Korean court convicted an executive of the company's
local unit on Jan. 6 for document fabrication, obstruction of
work and the violation of an environment law.
Volkswagen U.S. and the FBI were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)