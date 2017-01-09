UPDATE 1-FBI arrests Volkswagen exec on fraud charges - NYT

* Schmidt headed US compliance office from 2014-2015
* Expected to be brought before court in Detroit on Monday
-NYT
* VW declines to comment
(Adds VW comment, shares, background)
Jan 9 The Federal Bureau of Investigation has
arrested a Volkswagen AG executive on charges of
conspiracy to defraud the United States, the New York Times
reported on Monday.
Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company's regulatory
compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March 2015, was
arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the
newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2iTA73S
VW admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software
known as "defeat devices" in 475,000 U.S. 2.0-liter diesel cars
to cheat exhaust emissions tests and make them appear cleaner in
testing. In reality, the vehicles emitted up to 40 times the
legally allowable pollution levels.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the reported arrest.
"Volkswagen continues to cooperate with the Department of
Justice as we work to resolve remaining matters in the United
States. It would not be appropriate to comment on any ongoing
investigations or to discuss personnel matters," it said.
The FBI was not immediately available for comment.
Schmidt is expected to be brought before court in Detroit on
Monday, the NYT said.
Senior VW officials are not attending this year's Detroit
auto show, which is taking place this week.
The news comes as Volkswagen was nearing a deal to resolve
criminal and civil allegations over its diesel cheating, crucial
steps toward moving past the scandal, which has cost it billions
of dollars and its reputation.
Volkswagen shares were up 2 percent at 141.75 euros by 0816
GMT, at the top of a 0.2 percent-weaker German blue-chip DAX
, on the expected deal.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru and Edward Taylor in
Frankfurt; Editing by Sunil Nair and Louise Heavens)