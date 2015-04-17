版本:
2015年 4月 17日

Volkswagen group sales up 1.8 pct in first quarter

FRANKFURT, April 17 Volkswagen sold 2.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first-quarter of 2015, an increase of 1.8 percent over last year's period, the carmaker said on Friday.

"We experienced positive momentum in Western Europe," group board member for sales Christian Klingler said. But markets in Central and Eastern Europe and in South America remained difficult, he added.

In March, group sales gained 2.3 percent to 968,300 cars, VW said.

