UPDATE 1-Volkswagen group sales fall for second month

* Monthly sales decline accelerates to 2.6 percent
* Sales chief cites mixed market trends
* January-May sales in China down 1.1 pct
(Adds sales chief comment, regional breakdown, background)
FRANKFURT, June 12 Volkswagen group
sales fell for a second month in May and at a faster pace than
in April, highlighting the German carmaker's difficulties in
weak emerging markets.
Deliveries at the 12-brand group, including luxury division
Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, slid by 2.6 percent to
858,000 vehicles in May, VW said on Friday.
In April sales had declined for the first time in at least
four and a half years, easing by 1.3 percent year on year.
The drop in May, published by VW after German stock markets
had closed for the week, reflects the 5.9 percent decline
published earlier this week in core brand sales, which account
for 60 percent of group deliveries.
"Deliveries so far this year have been characterised by
mixed market trends. Even with their broad range of young and
eco-friendly models, the Volkswagen Group brands are not
entirely immune to this situation," VW sales chief Christian
Klingler said in a statement.
Europe's largest automaker is seeking to draw up a new
company structure to help to raise profitability and tackle
underperformance abroad.
Sources told Reuters this week that Klingler, an ally of
VW's ousted chairman Ferdinand Piech, could lose his job as part
of the reorganisation.
VW did not break out regional sales figures for May but said
that deliveries in China were down 1.1 percent at 1.49 million
in the first five months of the year, while sales in Brazil were
down 30 percent at 177,800.
Last month it said that January-to-April sales in China, the
world's biggest car market, were up 0.2 percent, with Brazil
down 26.7 percent.
Many carmakers are suffering from a cooling of the market in
China, where vehicle sales fell for a second straight month in
May, the first such consecutive drop since late 2011.
Earlier on Friday German premium carmaker BMW
reported its core brand's first monthly Chinese sales decline in
more than a decade.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)