RPT-VW brand sales fall 5.3 pct in first full month of scandal

BERLIN Nov 13 Volkswagen brand sales fell 5.3 percent in October, the first full month after Europe's biggest carmaker was found cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States.

Deliveries of VW brand vehicles dropped to 490,000 cars from 517,400 a year ago, the eighth straight monthly drop at VW's biggest autos division by sales and revenue, the carmaker said on Friday.

"The VW brand is experiencing challenging times," sales chief Juergen Stackmann said. "We not only face the diesel and CO2 issues but also tense situations on world markets." (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)