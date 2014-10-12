VW may use fewer temporary staff as part of cost cuts- CEO to magazine

BERLIN Oct 12 German carmaker Volkswagen
may use fewer temporary staff as part of efforts to
reduce costs by 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion), its chief
executive told a German magazine.
The carmaker does not want to reduce permanent staff, Martin
Winterkorn was quoted as saying by Spiegel in an article
published on Sunday.
"Perhaps we will use fewer temporary staff," he told the
magazine.
Winterkorn, who has previously said VW may decide to cease
making non-profitable models such as convertibles, also told
Spiegel the group was taking a hard look at its Eos convertible
model as it tries to cut complexity by reducing the number of
different models it offers.
($1 = 0.7920 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by John Stonestreet)