2014年 10月 12日

VW may use fewer temporary staff as part of cost cuts- CEO to magazine

BERLIN Oct 12 German carmaker Volkswagen may use fewer temporary staff as part of efforts to reduce costs by 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion), its chief executive told a German magazine.

The carmaker does not want to reduce permanent staff, Martin Winterkorn was quoted as saying by Spiegel in an article published on Sunday.

"Perhaps we will use fewer temporary staff," he told the magazine.

Winterkorn, who has previously said VW may decide to cease making non-profitable models such as convertibles, also told Spiegel the group was taking a hard look at its Eos convertible model as it tries to cut complexity by reducing the number of different models it offers.

($1 = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by John Stonestreet)
