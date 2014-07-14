BRIEF-Volkswagen AG says to build new mid-sized SUV at plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
July 14 Volkswagen Ag :
* Says to build new mid-sized SUV at plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee
* Says to invest about $900 million in the Chattanooga project, about $600 million of which will be invested in Tennessee
* Says second model of new midsize SUV to be built at us plant starting at the end of 2016
* Says about 2,000 jobs will be created in the United States
* Says goal to deliver 800,000 vehicles in the US by 2018
* Says Bernd Osterloh, chairman of group works council of volkswagen, will join board of Volkswagen of america to represent views of work force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.