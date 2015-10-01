U.S. EPA says "likely" recall of VW diesel cars

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen < diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would "likely" take place.
"EPA will require VW to remedy the noncompliance. It is likely that there will be a recall of affected vehicles," an EPA spokesperson said, adding that no specific timeline had been ordered yet.
The German car maker has said it would refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Writing by Alexandria Sage)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.