版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 22:30 BJT

New York alleges in lawsuit VW execs covered up diesel cheating

WASHINGTON, July 19 Senior executives at Volkswagen AG including its former chief executive covered up evidence that the German automaker had cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for years, New York state charged on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against the company. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐