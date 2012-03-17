Volleyball-Zenit end Trentino's dream of fourth title

March 17 Zenit Kazan ended Trentino's dream of
winning a fourth successive Champions League crown with a 31-33
25-20 25-23 25-17 win in the semi-finals in Lodz on Saturday.
Four-times Russian champions Zenit overwhelmed the
tournament favourites with a dazzling display of power to reach
their third final in four years and will face hosts Skra
Belchatow for the title.
The Italians withstood Zenit's aggressive serving in the
first set spike fest to edge it 33-31.
Surrendering the first set only served to spur on Vladimir
Alekno's men and they comfortably won the next three sets, with
towering 2.03-metre spiker Maxim Mikhaylov hitting 26 points.
"I am certainly happy with the result but I know that to
edge Skra (in the final) we will have to deliver a perfect
performance," Zenit coach Alekno told reporters.
Spiker Bartosz Kurek scored 19 points to guide hosts Skra
into their first Champions League final with a 25-23 25-21 28-26
win over surprise Turkish package Arkas Izmir.
Skra, bidding to become only the second Polish team to win
the title after Plomien Milowice in 1978, were cheered on by
more than 12,000 roaring fans in the Atlas Arena.
"My players stayed cool and fully focused from the start to
finish and stuck to our tactics of stopping (Liberman) Agamez,
Arkas' most dangerous player," Skra coach Jacek Nawrocki's said.
A new review system, similar to the "hawk-eye" system used
in tennis and cricket, was used for the first time in an
international volleyball competition.
"The challenge is certainly a help, not just because we won
one point, but especially since it takes some pressure away from
the players and the referees," said Alekno.
However, the review system will not be used at the London
Olympics later this year as there is not sufficient time to
implement it, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)
said.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)