Maxim Integrated to buy Volterra for about $605 mln

BRIEF-Largo sees production of up to 840 tonnes per month starting as early as May 2017
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
Aug 15 Analog chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc said it would buy power supply chipmaker Volterra Semiconductor Corp for about $605 million.
Maxim's offer of $23 per share is a premium of 55 percent to Volterra's closing price on Wednesday.
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
April 12 Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Wednesday filed a statement of allegations accusing former Aston Hill Financial Inc executives of securities law violations in connection with a leaked takeover offer in 2014 by online gambling company Amaya Inc.
* Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event