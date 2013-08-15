版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Maxim Integrated to buy Volterra for about $605 mln

Aug 15 Analog chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc said it would buy power supply chipmaker Volterra Semiconductor Corp for about $605 million.

Maxim's offer of $23 per share is a premium of 55 percent to Volterra's closing price on Wednesday.
