UPDATE 1-Volterra's 2nd-qtr results miss estimates, shares slip

July 23 U.S. chipmaker Volterra Semiconductor Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as research and development costs rose, sending its shares down 6 percent in trading after the bell.

Volterra, which makes low-voltage power-supply chips, reported a profit of $6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $5.3 million or 20 cents per share, in the prior year.

Excluding items, the company which counts International Business Machines Corp, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Flextronics International among its customers, earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $43.6 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $44.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Research and development costs rose to $11 million from $9 million a year earlier.

Volterra's key competitors include International Rectifier Corp, Intersil Corp, Linear Technology Corp and Texas Instruments Inc.

Shares of the Fremont, California-based company were down 6 percent at $23.73 after the bell. They closed at $25.22 on Monday on the Nasdaq.