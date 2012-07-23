Volterra posts higher profit

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
July 23 Volterra Semiconductor Corp reported a higher second-quarter profit helped by higher demand for its chips used in servers and notebooks.
Net income for the company, which makes low-voltage power supply chips, rose to $6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $5.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $43.6 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $44.29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: