版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 12:20 BJT

AUTOSHOW-Volvo to launch 10 new models in China by 2020 -exec

BEIJING, April 23 Volvo plans to launch 10 new models in China by 2020, its chairman, Li Shufu, said on Monday on the sidelines of the Beijing Autoshow.

Li is also chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, which acquired Volvo in 2010.

In the first quarter, Volvo sold 100,881 cars in China, up 24.2 percent from the year-ago period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐