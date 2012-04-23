AUTOSHOW-Volvo to launch 10 new models in China by 2020 -exec

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, April 23 Volvo plans to launch 10 new models in China by 2020, its chairman, Li Shufu, said on Monday on the sidelines of the Beijing Autoshow.
Li is also chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, which acquired Volvo in 2010.
In the first quarter, Volvo sold 100,881 cars in China, up 24.2 percent from the year-ago period.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.