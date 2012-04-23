AUTOSHOW-Volvo to launch 10 new models in China by 2020 -exec

BEIJING, April 23 Volvo plans to launch 10 new models in China by 2020, its chairman, Li Shufu, said on Monday on the sidelines of the Beijing Autoshow.

Li is also chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, which acquired Volvo in 2010.

In the first quarter, Volvo sold 100,881 cars in China, up 24.2 percent from the year-ago period.