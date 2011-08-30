UPDATE-Volvo July truck deliveries +18 pct yr/yr

* Europe deliveries +36 pct, North America +51

* Deliveries in Asia -13 pct

* Shares rise 1.6 pct

* Says has not changed view of market from Q2 (Adds Volvo, Scania comments)

By Johannes Hellstrom and Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Aug 30 World No.2 truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday shipments of its trucks increased by 18 percent year-on-year in July as demand firmed on both sides of the Atlantic and markets remained unaffected by worries over global growth.

Market turmoil and debt crises in Europe and the United States have left investors wondering in recent weeks whether industrial firms face a new downturn just as demand had got going again.

But both Volvo and Swedish rival Scania SCVb.ST said they had not been affected yet.

"We are following developments closely, but so far we haven't seen any sign of a slowdown from our clients or any sign of any heightened level of order cancellations," said Patrik Stenberg at Volvo's investor relations department.

Scania said its view of the market remained unchanged from July.

"We have the same picture of the market as we gave in the quarterly report," Scania spokesman Per Hillstrom said.

"The picture then was that in Latin America, for example, demand was still at a high level for us. Europe is coming back, but northern Europe is going better than southern Europe. And in Asia, many markets are at a very good level for us," Hillstrom said.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments rose 36 percent in Europe while they were up 51 percent in North America. In Asia, they fell 13 percent.

Most of Volvo's markets have picked up in recent quarters after the firm was hit hard by the global economic downturn. In North America, where the market for heavy-duty commercial vehicles suffered the deepest and most protracted fall, demand surged almost 100 percent in the first half of the year.

Volvo's figures for July, a usually calm holiday month, gave no indication of any forthcoming sharp market decline amid fears of a new global economic downturn.

"There are no signs whatsoever of a slowdown (in demand) in these figures," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said. "It is a tad lower than expected, but nothing to fuss about. What we can see in the July figures is that things have continued fairly well."

Volvo's shares were up 0.5 percent at 74.30 crowns at 11.20 GMT, just ahead of the Stockholm blue-chip market . Scania's shares were down 0.36 percent.

In June, Volvo posted an upbeat second-quarter earnings report, but said Chinese measures to slow inflation would hit the booming market and weaken growth at its second-largest unit, construction equipment.

Swedish rival Scania SCVb.ST, in contrast, saw weaker-than-expected margins bite into quarterly earnings in the second quarter. .

Year-to-date, Volvo's deliveries are up 70 percent in Europe and 91 percent in North America, while they are unchanged in Asia, the group said on Tuesday.

The group said deliveries of its Volvo branded trucks in North America rose by 49 percent despite some disruptions due to production component shortages at its New River Valley plant. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)