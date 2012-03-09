版本:
Volvo and Geely to sign technology sharing pact Friday -source

BEIJING, March 9 Volvo Car will sign an agreement with its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group Co on Friday to share technologies in select areas, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The two sides will start discussing specific details on technology sharing, said the source, without elaborating.

Volvo will remain an independently operated premier brand, the source added.

Geely, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings, took over Volvo from Ford Motor in August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country's rapid rise in the auto world..

Volvo is pending Chinese government approval to build a greenfield manufacturing plant in Chengdu in southwest China.

