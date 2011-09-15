UPDATE 1-Volvo truck deliveries accelerate

* Sees little sign of slowdown in markets

* Europe deliveries increase 52 pct

* N. America up 57 pct, S. America rises 73 pct (Adds company, analyst comment, share price reaction)

By Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday shipments of its trucks rose 35 percent year on year in August, showing little impact from global economic gloom.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands, as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 52 percent in Europe and 57 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were up 6 percent.

Shipments in South America rose 73 percent, with deliveries in Brazil reaching a record high in August, Volvo said.

The company has seen sales bounce back since the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, but investors are still wondering whether market turmoil and renewed worries about recession may yet have an impact on demand for new trucks.

"From what we can see today, we see very little of that (a slowdown)," Patrik Stenberg, of Volvo's investor relations department, told Reuters.

"Obviously, we are watching very closely, given what happened in 2008 and 2009. We are keeping very close contact with our clients and looking at what is happening in the after-market, cancellations and other things."

Volvo shares were up 2.7 percent at 0748 GMT, outperforming the blue-chip Stockholm index and domestic rival Scania SCVb.ST, which was up 1.8 percent.

Hampus Engellau, analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, said the August figures were robust.

"You can see South America is still very strong for the Volvo brand and that they are taking market share, and that the market in Europe is holding up well," he said.

"There isn't going to be anything in Q3 sales -- the result or deliveries -- that hints at any form of slowdown."

Volvo said in July it expected the European and North American truck markets to total around 230,000-240,000 units each this year.

Year-to-date, Volvo's truck deliveries are up 69 percent in Europe, the company's biggest market, and 86 percent in North America.

The North American market for heavy-duty commercial vehicles suffered the deepest and most protracted fall during financial crisis.

Volvo made a 17 billion crown ($2.5 billion) operating loss in 2009 when demand for trucks slumped.

($1 = 6.750 Swedish Kronas) (Editing by David Hulmes)