UPDATE 1-Volvo unveils plan for profitability push

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
* Truck maker Volvo sets profitability push
* Aims to cut costs, boost emerging markets presence
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept 25 World number two truck maker Volvo plans to cut costs in mature markets such as Japan and push further into emerging markets as part of its long-awaited plans to boost profitability.
Volvo is reorganising its business to lift its operating margin, which has tended to trail domestic rival Scania's , by 3 percentage points from last year's 8.7 percent, a target most analysts see taking several years to achieve.
The company fleshed out how it would reach that goal in a plan for 2013-2015, saying in a statement it would raise its vehicle gross profit margin per region by 3 percentage points while curbing its cost of sales and IT and research and development spending.
"This strategy is a fundamental part in achieving our target," Chief Executive Olof Persson told a presentation for media and analysts, adding the strategy could yield a margin boost for the trucks business alone of 6 percentage points.
Volvo shares gained on the news, standing almost 4 percent higher at 94.75 crowns.
Volvo also said it would reduce its costs by 10 percent in Japan and end production of its Japanese UD brand for the U.S. market due to weak demand and rising regulatory costs.
Those measures would cause a charge of about 600 million crowns ($91.26 million) in the third quarter, it added in the statement.
Volvo, which is launching a new flagship FH series truck, said it would also develop new heavy duty trucks for emerging markets, which it aimed to produce in India, Thailand and China.
The Gothenburg-based maker of trucks, buses, construction equipment and engines, said it would establish the commercial presence needed to support revenue growth of 50 percent across Asia-Pacific and 25 percent in Africa.
Volvo is number two after market leader Daimler. It also competes with German MAN SE and Scania in Europe and takes on U.S. Paccar and Navistar in North America.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.