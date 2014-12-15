Volvo to launch online car sales in marketing shift

| PARIS
PARIS Dec 15 Volvo Car Corp said it will start
selling vehicles online as it rolls out new models to compete
with German luxury rivals such as BMW.
The Swedish carmaker, controlled by China's Geely
, will gradually introduce web sales and spend more on
digital advertising, it said as it outlined changes to its
global marketing strategy on Monday.
"The plan is to have all our car lines in all our markets
offered digitally," Volvo sales chief Alain Visser said in an
interview.
Few manufacturers have tried selling directly online. A
notable exception is Tesla, whose electric car sales
have cut out traditional dealers, leading to conflict and
effective exclusion from parts of the United States.
But Volvo has assured its 2,000 global dealerships, half of
which are in Europe, that it has no such plans.
"If you say the word e-commerce, initially dealers get
nervous," Visser said.
"We don't see a car distribution network without dealers in
the foreseeable future," he said, adding that vehicles sold
online "will still pass through the dealer network" for
delivery.
Volvo raised its 2014 sales goal in August as it launched a
revamped XC90 crossover, the first vehicle developed under
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group ownership.
With its flagship SUV and other models to follow, Volvo is
ratcheting up the gadgetry and glitz to woo Chinese customers
without losing sight of core attributes including safety and
uncluttered Scandinavian design.
The Swedish carmaker plans to withdraw from all but one
motor show per year in each of three regions - Europe, North
America and Asia - and stage its own global event instead.
Volvo also said it would not follow rivals into city-centre
boutique dealerships of the kind increasingly used by BMW,
Mercedes-Benz and Audi.
"We're a different brand with limited financial means,"
Visser said. "We don't believe in building these big palaces."
Some 80 percent of Volvo customers already shop online for
other goods, the sales chief added, and research suggests many
will do the same for cars in future.
But some analysts such as Stuart Pearson of Exane BNP
Paribas remain sceptical, citing weak orders from experimental
online sales of the BMW's i8 hybrid sports car.
"BMW has tried it in Germany, but they really haven't had a
huge amount of volume," Pearson said. "People still want to go
into dealers."
