UPDATE 1-Volvo to cut output at Renault unit

STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Volvo, the world's second biggest truck maker, said on Tuesday it would introduce a shortened work-week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to adjust production to an expected fall in demand.

Truck makers have seen demand pick up sharply since the last downturn in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook.

"We are making an adjustment in line with the expectation we have that there will be a decline in the total market in Europe of 10 percent in 2012," Volvo spokesman Marten Wikforss said.

"Exactly how many people, line rates and such, we never comment on." Wikforss declined to give further information.

Trucks made under the Renault brand accounted for about a quarter of vehicles made this year up to the end of October. Its other main brands are Volvo trucks and Mack vehicles, which are mainly sold to the North American market.

Volvo said in October it would cut production to meet the slowdown in Europe, its biggest market.

It also warned of slowing growth in the emerging regions that have boosted truck makers' sales since the previous slowdown. It expected the Chinese construction equipment market would slow and is forecasting a weaker Brazilian truck market next year.

When it reported third-quarter results in October, Volvo said it expected overall European truck sales to rise this year to 240,000 units from last year's 179,000 units, before an expected 10 percent drop next year.

For North America, it expected the market to total 210,000 trucks this year and rise a further 20 percent in 2012.