UPDATE 2-Volvo sows doubts on cost cuts, North American market outlook

* Acting CEO flags FX impact on cost cuts
* Says N. America truck market has likely peaked
* Q2 adjusted EBIT 6.0 bln SEK vs forecast 5.3 bln
* Shares give up earlier gains, fall 4.6 pct
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Truck maker Volvo
said its efforts to reach its cost-cutting target were being
hampered by a weak Swedish crown, and warned it expected little
growth in its crucial North American market in coming years.
The comments overshadowed forecast-beating quarterly
earnings from Sweden's biggest company by sales and top
private-sector employer, and drove its shares down nearly 5
percent.
Volvo, locked in fierce rivalry with Germany's Daimler
and Volkswagen, is seeking to cut 10
billion crowns ($1.2 billion) in annual costs. But with only
about a third of the savings implemented so far, investors have
ratcheted up pressure on the group to deliver the remainder on
time by the end of 2015.
Jan Gurander, acting CEO until Martin Lundstedt takes the
helm in October, said a weaker crown - it has fallen against the
most major currencies, particularly the dollar, since October -
was increasing the company's overseas costs when translated into
the Swedish currency.
He said the cost cuts already implemented - 3.8 billion
crowns - would have been around 2 billion higher crowns higher
at unchanged currency levels.
"We are committed to the 10 billion (of cost cuts) and we
are trying to offset this as much as possible," he told a
conference call.
Volvo also said the North American truck market - which
accounts for a fifth of its deliveries - was likely to have
reached its peak for the cycle. A cycle in the industry usually
lasts around a decade.
Most of its North American sales come from the United
States, where the economy contracted in the first quarter, hit
by harsh winter weather, disruptions at West Coast ports and a
stronger dollar which has dented exports.
EARNINGS RISE
Volvo shares gave up early gains - made following the
quarterly earnings announcement - and were down 4.6 percent by
1045 GMT, underperforming the broader market which was
up 0.2 percent.
"The (market) focus has shifted to the pace of the savings,
which is seen as quite low," Handelsbanken Capital Markets
analyst Hampus Engellau said. "The company is also facing a
headwind in terms of taking out costs given the currency
levels."
The Gothenburg-based company reported an 82 percent rise in
second-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 6 billion
crowns, beating a mean forecast of 5.3 billion in Reuters poll
of analysts.
The group also raised its outlook for total truck sales in
Europe.
The European upturn was underscored by VW-owned Scania which
reported separately a 41 percent year-on-year rise in its
European truck order intake for the second quarter, outpacing
Volvo whose bookings rose 9 percent.
The outlook was bleaker for China where Volvo cut its
outlook for both construction equipment and heavy-duty trucks in
the face of a slowing economy which has been rattled over the
past month by a stock market rout.
Falling demand for construction equipment in China has
become a serious headwind in Volvo's drive to lift profitability
that has historically lagged nimbler rivals such as VW's Scania
and U.S. firm Paccar.
($1 = 8.5673 Swedish crowns)
