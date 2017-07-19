FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
UPDATE 1-Volvo hikes North American outlook after Q2 profit narrowly beats
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
深度分析
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 早上6点12分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Volvo hikes North American outlook after Q2 profit narrowly beats

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details of results, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and lifted its forecast for the North American truck market this year as order intake picked up across the group.

The commercial vehicles rival of Germany's Daimler and Volkswagen has seen robust demand and years of sweeping cost cuts lift profitability, boosting its shares by nearly 40 percent this year alone.

Adjusted operating profit at the group for the quarter rose to 8.54 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion) from a year-ago 6.13 billion to come in just ahead of a mean forecast of 8.48 billion in a poll of analysts.

With a 10-billion-crown cost-cutting drive safely in the rear-view mirror, the market has played into Volvo's hands with European demand for heavy-duty trucks at historically high levels and growing signs of an upturn in North America.

Order intake of trucks at the group, which sells trucks under brands such as Mack, Renault and UD Trucks as well as its own name, rose 22 percent in the quarter, beating the 12 percent increase seen by analysts.

"Recent trends on the truck markets continue with good demand in Europe, including a distinct recovery in Russia, and a gradual improvement in North and South America," the company said in a statement.

Sweden's biggest corporation by revenue raised its 2017 sales outlook for the North American heavy truck market to 225,000 trucks from 215,000 while keeping unchanged its guidance for robust industry-wide sales in Europe.

Volvo is the first of Europe's major truck makers to release second-quarter results, with Daimler and Volkswagen, as well as Iveco trucks maker CNH Industrial all due next week. U.S. Paccar Inc also reports next week.

Just as sales of commercial vehicles has firmed, a recovery in demand in China has helped bolster order intake and profits at Volvo's construction equipment arm, which accounts for roughly a fifth of group turnover, after several weak years.

Volvo said the adjusted operating margin at Volvo Construction Equipment jumped to 13.3 percent from a year-ago 5.9 percent, accounting for much the narrow beat on group earnings in the second quarter. ($1 = 8.3008 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below