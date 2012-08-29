UPDATE 1-Volvo shipments up 5 pct in July on North America demand

STOCKHOLM Aug 29 A relatively buoyant North American market helped offset weakness in Europe for world number two truck maker Volvo last month, when its shipments rose a surprisingly strong 5 percent year-on-year, figures showed on Wednesday.

"The figures are better than expected. We had expected slightly negative volumes and ... that deviation is exclusively due to North America," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.

After benefiting from a strong recovery through 2010 and most of 2011, truck makers are braced for tougher times due to the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and a related slowdown in the global economy.

So far, shipments of Volvo trucks have held up well, but a contraction in order intake by almost a fifth in the second quarter, evident also in the previously strong U.S. market, have fuelled expectations of weaker numbers ahead.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments shot up 74 percent in North America but were down 7 percent in Europe, the group's top market.

The company said its brands in North America - Volvo and Mack - were helped by more production days in the month, while the Volvo brand also benefited from fewer supplier disruptions.

In Asia, deliveries were down 5 percent, while in Latin America they tumbled 30 percent after a regulatory move toward cleaner engines weighed on demand.