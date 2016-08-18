Volvo and Uber team up to develop self-driving cars

STOCKHOLM Aug 18 Volvo Car Group has agreed a
$300 million alliance with Uber to develop self-driving cars,
the latest move by traditional vehicle manufacturers to team up
with Silicon Valley firms long seen as disruptive threats to
their industry.
The partnership will see the Swedish-based carmaker, owned
by China's Geely, and ride-hailing service Uber pool resources
into initially developing the autonomous driving capabilities of
its flagship XC90 SUV. The investment will be roughly shared
equally by the two companies.
Uber will purchase Volvos and then install its own
driverless control system for the specific needs of its
ride-hailing service.
Volvo will use the same vehicle for its own autonomous
driving project, which is based on a plan that still envisages
having a driver in the car.
The investment will go towards researching and developing
both hardware, such as sensors used to detect traffic and
obstacles, as well as software for the self driving cars.
(Editing by Niklas Pollard/Keith Weir)