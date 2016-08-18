UPDATE 1-Volvo and Uber team up to develop self-driving cars

(Writes through with company comment)
By Alistair Scrutton
STOCKHOLM Aug 18 Volvo Car Group has agreed a
$300 million alliance with Uber to develop self-driving cars,
the latest move by traditional vehicle manufacturers to team up
with Silicon Valley firms seen as threats to their industry.
The partnership will allow the Swedish-based carmaker, owned
by China's Geely, and ride-hailing service Uber to pool
resources into initially developing the autonomous driving
capabilities of its flagship XC90 SUV model. The investment will
be shared roughly equally by the two companies.
Carpooling firms have formed alliances with large automakers
to accelerate efforts to launch an autonomous car, a technology
which depends on vehicle software and hardware working together
to give a vehicle the right reflexes in traffic.
Companies such as Uber would make drastic savings on their
biggest cost -- paying drivers -- if they were able to
incorporate self-driving cars into their fleet.
For the carmakers themselves, the ability of consumers to
hail a cab via a simple app or hire a car by the hour risks
putting them off buying their own vehicle.
Toyota Motor Co has said it is investing an
undisclosed sum in Uber, while German rival Volkswagen
has said it will back Gett, a ride-hailing company.
General Motors has already acquired a stake in Uber's
rival, Lyft.
In the latest alliance, Uber will purchase Volvos and then
install its own driverless control system for the specific needs
of its ride-hailing service.
Volvo will use the same vehicle for its own autonomous
driving project, which is based on a plan that still envisages
having a driver in the car.
SAFETY FOCUS
The investment will go towards researching and developing
both hardware, such as sensors used to detect traffic and
obstacles, as well as software for the self driving cars.
"Autonomous driving is key. For this you need software to
develop and be safe," Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson
told Reuters.
The deal does not stop either Volvo or Uber from striking
alliances with others. Staff too will largely be kept within
their own companies rather than shared.
Volvo, bought by Geely from Ford in 2010, has long
enjoyed a reputation for its solid and reliable designs.
"Volvo is a leader in vehicle development and best-in-class
when it comes to safety," Travis Kalanick, Uber's chief
executive, said in a statement.
One of Sweden's biggest companies by sales, Volvo is banking
on a 75 billion Swedish crowns ($9 billion) investment plan in
new models and plants to secure a foothold in a premium market
where it had struggled to make inroads under Ford's tutelage.
Volvo aims to launch an experiment involving self-driving
cars in China, Britain and Sweden.
The self-driving cars that Volvo is envisioning will be like
normal cars that alert the driver when autopilot mode can be
activated, on freeways or in specific zones such as gated
neighbourhoods or industrial parks, giving the driver the option
to maintain or relinquish control.
