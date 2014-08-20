Geely's Volvo Car Group swings to profit in H1

STOCKHOLM Aug 20 Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group swung to a profit for the first half of the year as sharply rising sales in China and growth in Europe more than offset lingering weakness in the United States, its results showed on Wednesday.

Volvo, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, reported operating earnings of 1.21 billion crowns ($176.5 million) versus a year-ago loss of 577 million. (1 US dollar = 6.8541 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)