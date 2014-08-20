Geely's Volvo Car Group swings to profit in H1

STOCKHOLM Aug 20 Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car
Group swung to a profit for the first half of the year as
sharply rising sales in China and growth in Europe more than
offset lingering weakness in the United States, its results
showed on Wednesday.
Volvo, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.
from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, reported operating
earnings of 1.21 billion crowns ($176.5 million) versus a
year-ago loss of 577 million.
(1 US dollar = 6.8541 Swedish crown)
